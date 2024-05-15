I can' t Install Vivaldi On Lubuntu
I just installed Lubuntu 24+ and then tried to install Vivaldi. There was no vivaldi in the software center. So I downloaded the .deb file. When I clicked to install it gave the following error. What should I do? Thanks.
NOTE: I am a beginner in Linux.
@Pardus said in I can' t Install Vivaldi On Lubuntu:
What should I do?
Ask in their forums of course https://discourse.lubuntu.me
Ubuntu as a corp distro is doing whatever it can to
promoteforce their Insecure BloatSnap Store , I wouldn't be surprised if it has to do with it to be honest.
@Pardus Open shell (Terminal) in folder where the downloaded Vivaldi package is
Run commands seperate
sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_6.7.3329.31-1_amd64.deb
sudo apt update
sudo apt -f install
@DoctorG I don't think that's a nice way for a Linux beginner
He didn't probably choose (L-)Ubuntu for using... some cryptic stuff on the terminal he does not understand (+ mixing 2 package-managers on top of that) ...
+ a for (L-)Ubuntu.
@npro The graphical software package manager should show what's the problem.
I do not know why it dos not show what is missing.
@DoctorG said in I can' t Install Vivaldi On Lubuntu:
I do not know why it dos not show what is missing.
That's why I pointed him to their official forum
@Pardus In Debian 12 KDE was able to download the deb package, in Dolphin file manager using context menu Open with Discover to install it, Discover feteched missing packages.
@DoctorG @Pardus This actually makes some sense as it is using another "mechanism" to install packages, I see (from here https://distrosea.com/start/lubuntu-24.04-default/) that Discover is available in Lubuntu, you could try with that (if you haven't asked already).
edwardp Ambassador
@Pardus If the Package Installer is QApt it is sometimes not smart enough to fetch tje missing packages.
//EDIT 20:16 CEST: But i was able to install 6.7 installer file, QApt fetech the missing packages.
Something is broken on your Lubuntu installation. Please ask Lubuntu forum for help.
Thank you all for your helps. I tried terminal and ı think ı did. And note that codes for same problems.
I can use it(sudo dbkg...) the same way for similar installation problems, right?
@Pardus
sudo dpkg -i FILENAME.DEB(example) is the command to install a deb file.
If you get message that someting is missing, then run
sudo apt update; sudo apt -f install
If you run Linux you sometimes need to know such system commands or to ask a person who know how to administrate Linux PC. No offense against you.
@Pardus said in I can' t Install Vivaldi On Lubuntu:
Thank you all for your helps. I tried terminal and ı think ı did. And note that codes for same problems.
I can use it(sudo dbkg...) the same way for similar installation problems, right?
Depends on how much you want to invest in learning package-managers and how a GNU/Linux system works.
Simplified,
dpkgis the old Debian package manager which is different than the newer
apt. You can read about those in their manuals, or in some Debian manual/wiki.
If you don't want that you should basically use the official way of installing software according to your distro's manual, in this case it seems Discover is recommended from what I see, despite not mentioning local packages explicitly https://manual.lubuntu.me/stable/4/Installing_Updating_and_Removing_Software.html
It doesn't say anything about Qapt so you would better not use it imo, but it could be asked in their forums.
That command way is rather a bit "dirty", you basically install a package with an old system tool ("the old way") knowing that it could not satisfy all dependencies and you try to fix those using the many-years-later newer, more user-orientated tool.
-fmeans
--fix-brokenI wouldn't recommend that to someone who would want to understand dependencies and learn how to solve them in the "traditional" way.