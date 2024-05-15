Youtube shotcut on main screen
I use Vivaldi on Windows and on Android. It's the absolute top of the line. But after the last update, the YouTube desktop shortcut created in the previous version can't run. When I create the shortcut now, it opens the browser completely and creates the page. Previously, the shortcut behaved like a standalone Youtube app. Can this be fixed?
mib2berlin
@vladosk
Hi, this is a bug in the latest stable version of Vivaldi.
This is internally fixed and I hope we get an update of Vivaldi including this fix.
Cheers, mib