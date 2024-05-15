Hello everyone

Vivaldi started to crash on launch today.

I wasn't doing anything special when it first crashed, I was accessing a Patreon page and scrolling. Then Vivaldi froze and crashed shortly thereafter.

Since then, when I start Vivaldi, I have less than 10 s of normal functionality after which Vivaldi freezes and crashes. I've already closed the Patreon tab and a few others that I suspected.

What else can I do? I am kind of helpless here.

EDIT: Tried to open Vivaldi in aeroplane mode, to no avail. Still crashes.

EDIT 2: Managed to open the internal about page. It's Vivaldi 6.7.3335.57 (Stable channel), stable (64-bit), Revision 51f1ed3d074c..., OS iOS

Best regards

Björn