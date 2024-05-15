Crash after Launch on iOS
-
Hello everyone
Vivaldi started to crash on launch today.
I wasn't doing anything special when it first crashed, I was accessing a Patreon page and scrolling. Then Vivaldi froze and crashed shortly thereafter.
Since then, when I start Vivaldi, I have less than 10 s of normal functionality after which Vivaldi freezes and crashes. I've already closed the Patreon tab and a few others that I suspected.
What else can I do? I am kind of helpless here.
EDIT: Tried to open Vivaldi in aeroplane mode, to no avail. Still crashes.
EDIT 2: Managed to open the internal about page. It's Vivaldi 6.7.3335.57 (Stable channel), stable (64-bit), Revision 51f1ed3d074c..., OS iOS
Best regards
Björn
-
tatargergely
@chr0n0ss
same version, running on ios 15.8.2.
vivaldi crashes after a few seconds, regardless how many tabs are open - un and reinstalled several times, no luck. pretty frustrating.
-
Hi,
Any way to Delete cache from the without open it?
-
@Zalex108 Thanks for your suggestion. I try to tap myself into the “Clear Browsing Data” menu as quickly as I can and clearing starts (dialogue and spinner shown), but Vivaldi crashes in the process. I've tried about 10 times, but the amount of data that is shown in the menu doesn't decrease between tries.
I'd be obliged for any other ideas.
-
I meant without open Vivaldi.
Like the option on Android
-
@Zalex108 I'm afraid that's not possible on iOS, at least there is no way I know of. The OS' app menu only contains items about privileges, default browser, allow XSS and version info.