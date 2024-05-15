Dev Tools | Warning Message
JEAndersen
Where is the option to disable this annoying yellow infobar?
Hi everyone,
since the last update I alwas get this annoying yellow info bar when I open the dev tools:
"Other tabs have the same process, which can cause the developer tools not to function as expected."
It is very annoying since I have to click it away each and every time and because it blocks some button in the dev tool menu. I already tried "--disable-infobars" which didn't work.
EDIT: Thanks a lot,
--disable-features=DevToolsSharedProcessInfobarworks!
