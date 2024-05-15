Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
ホーム画面からPWAを開こうとするとそのまま停止する。
通常の起動や単にホーム画面に追加したものは問題なし。
Vivaldi 6.7.3335.85
Android 14; SO-54C Build/64.2.C.2.130
@hbsdbe
報告ありがとうございます
本件はすでに社内にて把握済み、現在調査・修正対応中となっています。
