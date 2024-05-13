Vivaldi 6.6.3291.89 / Android 14

I'm perplexed about sync. I'm upgrading from an older Android phone to a newer one. Both phones have identical Android and Vivaldi versions.

First goal — ensure that the new phone's Vivaldi installation has the same speed dial and reading list data as on the old phone.

On the old phone, in Vivaldi I select settings > sync and then log in to my account. I select the All Settings option and tap the sync button. (I also create an encryption password.) I wait a couple of minutes. There is no confirmation that sync is completed — but is there supposed to be a confirmation message?

On the new phone I log into the same Vivaldi account and then select settings > sync. I then select the decrypt option and enter the encryption / decryption password, then select decrypt.

Nothing changes. The new phone continues to show only the speed dial page you see just after installation, and there is no reading list data yet. Clearly I'm not understanding this process. What do I need to do to get the existing speed dial and reading list data from the old phone onto the new phone?