How to sync?
Vivaldi 6.6.3291.89 / Android 14
I'm perplexed about sync. I'm upgrading from an older Android phone to a newer one. Both phones have identical Android and Vivaldi versions.
First goal — ensure that the new phone's Vivaldi installation has the same speed dial and reading list data as on the old phone.
On the old phone, in Vivaldi I select settings > sync and then log in to my account. I select the All Settings option and tap the sync button. (I also create an encryption password.) I wait a couple of minutes. There is no confirmation that sync is completed — but is there supposed to be a confirmation message?
On the new phone I log into the same Vivaldi account and then select settings > sync. I then select the decrypt option and enter the encryption / decryption password, then select decrypt.
Nothing changes. The new phone continues to show only the speed dial page you see just after installation, and there is no reading list data yet. Clearly I'm not understanding this process. What do I need to do to get the existing speed dial and reading list data from the old phone onto the new phone?
mib2berlin
@Romidar
Hi, 6.6 is 6 month old, are you sure you use the same version and if yes why?
But it should'n matter in this case, sync should work either.
Depends on how many bookmarks and other data you have it can take a while to get all sync data.
Open chrome://sync-internals to check wich data is synced.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks for your reply.
I updated the program via Google Play more recently than 6 months ago. I don't know why the version number reported above would be so out of date. (If a more recent version update failed on this phone, I didn't have any indication of it.)
Nothing is showing at the moment as being synchronized.
In order for sync to work, does the user have to maintain a persistent login to the Vivaldi account?
I'll go ahead and try to set up the sync again and this time will wait quite a while to see if there is some confirmation that the sync was completed.
mib2berlin
@Romidar said in How to sync?:
In order for sync to work, does the user have to maintain a persistent login to the Vivaldi account?
I am not sure I understand, starting Vivaldi with activated sync is a permanent login.
It make no sense to login to sync, wait until all data are synced and then logout but you can do so.
@Romidar said in How to sync?:
Nothing is showing at the moment as being synchronized.
You meant in chrome://sync-internals ?
Do you use any VPN, security software on the device?
I remember some user report an Ad Block app block also the Vivaldi sync system.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I waited about 40 minutes and I'm not seeing anything in the sync page UI indicating that it was completed. But checking chrome://sync-internals, I see what appears to be a successful sync.
That was on my older phone. I have now run Vivaldi on the newer phone and logged in for syncing. I entered the encryption password. I expected to see a button labeled decrypt, which I saw when trying this earlier. Instead I see a button labeled start syncing all data. I don't understand why decrypt has not appeared again.
To see if I could make that button appear again, I logged out and then logged back in. No decrypt button.
I don't want to erase any previously synced data. (I have a very long Reading List and I don't want to risk having it accidentally erased.) If I use the start syncing all data button, should that be expected to update Vivaldi on the new phone with all the data I have on the old phone?
@mib2berlin said in How to sync?:
Do you use any VPN, security software on the device
Apologies, I think I failed to answer your questions. No VPN. I do use Malwarebytes on this phone.
mib2berlin
@Romidar
Then check if sync work if Malwarebytes is disabled.
Vivaldi need to connect to the sync server, maybe this is blocked.
The sync procedure is:
Login with your Vivaldi account
Encrypt
Start syncing all
If you don't start the encryption is done and you don't have to enter the encryption password again.