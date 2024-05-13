Dovnload video from chche
I have a video from cache. I pulled out a link to it through the “inspector”, but I can’t download it (an empty file appears when saving)
The video opens fine in the browser.
I can't find the video through CacheViewer.
This type of link:, maybe it contains the source file?
https://web.telegram.org/k/stream/%7B%22dcId%22%3A2%2C%22location%22%3A%7B%22_%22%3A%22inputDocumentFileLocation%22%2C%22id%22%3A%225325728591994965476%22%2C%22access_hash%22%3A%22-1483552644218202698%22%2C%22file_reference%22%3A%5B2%2C124%2C134%2C12%2C110%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C10%2C102%2C60%2C210%2C97%2C117%2C145%2C4%2C212%2C78%2C181%2C189%2C177%2C151%2C190%2C122%2C43%2C29%2C246%2C92%2C148%5D%7D%2C%22size%22%3A12009963%2C%22mimeType%22%3A%22video%2Fmp4%22%7D
@_XXXL_ No, the URL dos not contain a link to a media file, it is JSON data.
@DoctorG thanks
From the link, I can’t determine which file contains the video from the cache?
Where in the inspector can I find a link to the file itself?
@_XXXL_ Check Network - XHR, perhaps you can see the URL of the stream.
@DoctorG I feel we are on the right track!
but I checked that too. It's absolutely clean there (original video removed.I only have it in my cache_
You can't just assume there's a single MP4 file to "get".
Most advanced websites serve videos in chunks or BLOBs and protect them with access tokens and other measures. Basically, sites don't want you to download their videos.
Telegram is a popular site, I'm sure there's tools out there to do it.
Just do a web search.
@_XXXL_ When the video is playing you should see the URL. Perhaps you can check
chrome://media-internals
@DoctorG That's the whole point of interest:
he gives the link that I posted above)
But it doesn’t show a single local source file, it may be encrypted, but everything starts from this link, although the video remains only in the cache.
@_XXXL_ I do not know how to workaround your problem with the Telegram video player.
A usual way is to open URL in VLC and duplicate content when needed.
There are so many use cases to record videos played in WWW, easy to be done with VLC or similar players.
