No memory saver option
-
Samsung S20 G5
Android 13, SM-G981U1 Build TP1A.220624.014
Vivaldi 6.7.3335.45
According to the release notes for v6.7 there is supposed to be a Memory Saver option under Settings/Tabs, but on my phone there isn't one. Has that feature been released to all users, or is it in stages perhaps?
-
Hi,
That's for V Desktp.
-
When I updated Vivaldi on my phone that item was listed as being part of the new version. It's not for Android though, only desktop? I do see it on my laptop using v6.7. Is there a way to exclude sites? I have some where hibernating a tab will log you out.
-
@theJman said in No memory saver option:
Is there a way to exclude sites?
chrome://chrome-urls/
Discards
-
@theJman said in No memory saver option:
When I updated Vivaldi on my phone that item was listed as being part of the new version. It's not for Android though, only desktop?
You got those but missed the
DesktopI guess
https://vivaldi.com/android/new/
https://vivaldi.com/new/
-
edwardp Ambassador
@theJman I've reported this internally. The Memory Saver option is only with the desktop browser.
-
That's pretty slick, thanks for the link.