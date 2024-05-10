PWA YouTube PiP progress bar doesn't reflect video progress
thisisartman
Browser Version:
6.7.3329.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS:
Edition Windows 11 Pro
Version 23H2
Device Specs:
Acer Predator Triton 300
i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB VRAM
@thisisartman A known bug in old versions.
But give us two links where it fails. So we can test.
Works for me! 6.7.3329.26 Win 11
@DoctorG Hi... I'm actually on the latest stable channel version...
@thisisartman
Test with new profile (no extensions, no settings).
Give some steps to reproduce.
@DoctorG weird...
Tried it with guest profile and it worked... I use ublock for ad-blocking, and I use Youtube as a PWA... are those maybe responsible?
@thisisartman Yes, with PWA fails.
@DoctorG Okay. updated title.
@thisisartman Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.