Vivaldi won't stream Pluto.tv
-
Vivaldi used to stream Pluto.tv just fine. But I've been trying the past 2 weeks and it won't stream. Netflix, Youtube, Youtube TV, Prime, and more all stream fine. And Pluto streams just fine on EDGE and pure Chrome browsers.
I have removed all my extensions, but no go.. Checked my settings, which say allow, which is why those others stream. So, since it does stream on Chrome & Edge, I'm thinking it's a vivaldi problem.
-
@Snacko The site does not load at all for me.
-
-
@Snacko said in Vivaldi won't stream Plugo.tv:
used to stream Pluto.tv just fine
Works for me IF I disable ALL ad-blocking and Tracking.
-
@TbGbe said in Vivaldi won't stream Plugo.tv:
Works for me IF I disable ALL ad-blocking and Tracking.
No, for me that did not help.
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi won't stream Plugo.tv:
@TbGbe said in Vivaldi won't stream Plugo.tv:
Works for me IF I disable ALL ad-blocking and Tracking.
No, for me that did not help.
Do you have any other Blocking system?
V DNS
System DNS
DNS Router / AdBlock
HOSTFILE
Time ago I had to remove an entry on the HOSTFILE to make it to run.
-
@Snacko Now plutotv works for me.
Could be there was a high load yesterday evening when i tested.
-
PlutoTV works for me, but I mostly watch Movies on demand,in HD, without any ad for free in the Webs of the Spanish public TV or (proxie) in the German ARD and ZDF.
Sometimes also on YT (embedded to avoid ads). There are also tons of Videos (DVD rips) that have been uploaded (Many times they appear without title in the list, thus preventing YT bot from discovering the cake).
Another is Rakuten TV, but there are two options, for free with ads or paying, yes or yes, no vids with any kind of adblockers.
-
@Pesala said in Vivaldi won't stream Pluto.tv:
Not sure what you mean? Looks correct to me. Did some Mod change it from a misspelling or something?
-
@Zalex108 said in Vivaldi won't stream Pluto.tv:
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi won't stream Plugo.tv:
@TbGbe said in Vivaldi won't stream Plugo.tv:
Works for me IF I disable ALL ad-blocking and Tracking.
No, for me that did not help.
Do you have any other Blocking system?
V DNS
System DNS
DNS Router / AdBlock
HOSTFILE
Time ago I had to remove an entry on the HOSTFILE to make it to run.
No, I don't.. And it works in pure Chrome and Edge, so ...
-
I don't know what else to try.. Any more suggestions??
-
@Snacko Have you tried in a clean profile?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Latest VStable Update
Clean Profile
No Blocking
Site works fine
-
No, but I just did. I created another profile and Pluto.tv works fine. I've never used these profiles before..
-
athosmoreno
I tried now and it didn't work, but after some minutes of turning stuff on and off I managed to work using another DNS (I use NextDNS on my network with some filters). Something on the blocklist doesn't seem to let Pluto work without it, maybe it was the case here?
-
@athosmoreno said in Vivaldi won't stream Pluto.tv:
I tried now and it didn't work, but after some minutes of turning stuff on and off I managed to work using another DNS (I use NextDNS on my network with some filters). Something on the blocklist doesn't seem to let Pluto work without it, maybe it was the case here?
Strange, but I don't see how that would make any difference for me if I can change to another profile and pluto works, but not on my current profile. But I'll take a look at my router.. At lease restart it and see if it has anything about Pluto.tv in it..
-
Has been mentioned
@Zalex108 said in Vivaldi won't stream Pluto.tv:
Do you have any other Blocking system?
V DNS
System DNS
DNS Router / AdBlock
HOSTFILE
Time ago I had to remove an entry on the HOSTFILE to make it to run.
-
I finally got it working on my original profile, after I did a bunch of stuff. But the last thing that I did was Reset Network settings to default. I don't know what that changed, but it's working again.
Thanks for all of your help!
-
-
It works as long I accept cookies (very common on free streaming services)