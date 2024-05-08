Web hosting
My e-mail address is connected to my registered verslank.net domain, which is currently hosted by an outside company.
If I transfer my e-mail accounts to Vivaldi, will I be able to retain this registration by having the domain hosted by or via Vivaldi?
@Langjan You can't transfer your accounts to Vivaldi.
Vivaldi does not host email for people.
The Vivaldi browser contains an inbuilt mail client that can negotiate your current accounts, hosted as they are, where they are. That doesn't change anything about the accounts themselves.