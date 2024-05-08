Page Translation
The Vivaldi translator has improved a lot in the latest versions, but there are still certain problems in the translation with recognizing the language.
I don't know if this is in the Roadmap and therefore I will continue using the Linguist extension (FOSS) until the Vivaldi translator is able to do this:
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@Catweazle we do work closely with the people over at Lingvanex, but afaik there's no specific roadmap but more gradual improvements being applied constantly.
Our latest Desktop and Mobile releases actually included improvements to the performance and quality of translations to same languages, and I've particularly noticed improvements to Spanish. Haven't you, or you just don't use it at all?
@marialeal, I know that the Vivaldi Translater has improved a lot, I use it sometimes to translate a page. But mostly in SNs, like this Forum or in Mastodon, where are multiple lenguages, the Vivaldi translator is still somewhat limited, without disregarding its validity.
Maybe you can use the aforementioned extension yourself to test it, to see the difference in usability.
The Vivaldi Translate for pages does not work really good enough. Detection of language attributes of elements of page is weak. And you can not switch source/destination language easy.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Yeah I agree about that situation, not really great when there are several languages in the same page. That's some good feedback to give, in any case.
Some background about HTML markup and marking content for language. Good markup of international website can have mixed language content and _ different_ lang attributes!
As there is
- complete markup; element html
- markup article
- parts, as a block; markup div, p, section, header, footer, h1...h6 etc.
- single words