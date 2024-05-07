Vivaldi won't run - how to log the app start?
-
Since April Windows Update (I run Win 11 Pro 23H2) my Vivaldi wouldn't run anymore. I tried all (hopefully) the tricks from this forum with session removal, user profiles removal, reinstalling etc. but nothing has helped.
The only thing I can think of is to log Vivaldi's start to see where the issue is, but I have no clue how to do so? Is there any parameter I could add to the commend to make it happen?
-
- Start cmd.exe
- Copy next line
start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
- Paste in window
- Confirm with Return key
- Check Vivaldi profile folder (User Data) for chrome_debug.log
-
-
@mikolajek I can not access the log file
but for a test you can try to disable GPU hardware acceleration with this command:
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
start Vivaldi again
-
@DoctorG, just tried it (found it at forums) and while Vivaldi seems to start, it eventually wouldn't run...
This time I'm seeing this:
And here's the new log file.
I'm running Dell XPS with Intel UHD graphics (WM490 Comet Lake) and nVidia GTX 1650 Ti - both run with the latest drivers available.
P.S. GDrive shares updated with correct permissions.
-
Now, let us test if it starts with a clean new test profile.
Run command
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
-
@DoctorG, thanks again! Unfortunately the same story happens - Vivaldi seems to be loading but fails. If I enable logging I see exactly the same GPU errors.
I'm starting to wonder if my GPU isn't broken....
-
@mikolajek How old the the GPU hardware?
For a test, can you try to disable the Intel GPU (in BIOS or Windows?)
-
@DoctorG, this is a 3-year Dell 9500 laptop with integrated graphics and an additional nVidia card I barely use.
Since Intel GPU is the main one, can I actually disable it and rely on nVidia card? Dell forums provide this "there is no option to completely disable Intel Graphics in BIOS setup."
-
@mikolajek Hardware is no too old.
But just for a test disable the Intel GPU in BIOS and restart. I only want to know if the GPU is the cause.
//EDIT: Oh, no BIOS setting? Sad.
Are all Intel and NVidia drivers from chip manufacturer web page?
-
@DoctorG, just restarted and checked BIOS options. Unfortunately when it comes to GPU I have two options:
- AUTO - dynamically switches between integrated and additional nVidia graphics
- INTEL UHD - relies solely on the integrated graphics.
I will download and install Dell SupportAssist - it's supposedly providing some hardware testing options - and provide the info.
-
@mikolajek Does Vivaldi start if you enable in BIOS only GPU INTEL UHD?
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi won't run - how to log the app start?:
Are all Intel and NVidia drivers from chip manufacturer web page?
The drivers come from Dell, and not OEMs. I can try my luck with the OEMs original drivers.
-
@mikolajek Yes,after you tested with Intel GPU in BIOS only and it works,
Install drivers from Intel and NVidia.
Sometimes the Dell drivers could be older and make trouble.
-
mib2berlin
@mikolajek
Hi, I remember a context menu of the Vivaldi desktop shortcut where you can choose which card is used.
I don't have a Nvidia card anymore so I cant test this.
-
Seems I've got stuck... The conclusion so far has been: no change, I can't run Vivaldi.
What's been done:
- run the hardware test from Dells embedded module (BIOS or whatever) as well as from the Support Assist app - both test fully passed
- updated Intel and nVidia drivers to the latest versions downloadable - current versions 31.0.101.2115 and 552.22, respectively (funny thing - Dell Update wants to replace both of them with older versions claiming they ones it has are newer....)
- tested both GPU options available in BIOS (auto + Intel only)
- removed Vivaldi and eradicated any leftovers on my drive and in the registry + reinstalled it from a scratch.
Both Chrome and MS Edge (Chromium-based) are working fine, only Vivaldi seems to dislike me....
-
@mikolajek Try a uninstall and reinstall of Vivaldi (without letting uninstall delete browser data); get installer fromfrom https://vivaldi.com/
Do you use any Security Tools on your Windows?
Is that your company notebook?
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi won't run - how to log the app start?:
@mikolajek Try a uninstall and reinstall of Vivaldi (without letting uninstall delete browser data); get installer fromfrom https://vivaldi.com/
I've actually done so as well, with and without leaving the browser data....
Do you use any Security Tools on your Windows?
Kaspersky Total Security - did Vivaldi reinstall with Kaspersky on and off...
Is that your company notebook?
Nope, that's my personal device, so I have more freedom to play
-
@mikolajek said in Vivaldi won't run - how to log the app start?:
Kaspersky Total Security - did Vivaldi reinstall with Kaspersky on and off...
I do not know, but some security tools change libraries or block access and that can cause such crash of Vivaldi.
I do not have such Kaspersky (KIS). But can you check if there is a allowlist you can add vivaldi application folder?
I hope a user with KIS kann your tell more.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@mikolajek (Advanced) Error code 65 explanation:
// The target process main EXE had a different base address to the broker. // This should be impossible but might happen if there is a mismatch in the // running executable image files vs the one disk. SBOX_ERROR_INVALID_TARGET_BASE_ADDRESS = 65,