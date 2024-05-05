Default folder for new bookmarks
Since Vivaldi's last update, every new bookmark is stored into the "Mobile bookmarks" folder.
Before, the stanard folder for new bookmarks was the normal "Bookmarks" folder.
How can I change the default folder for storing bookmarks back to its former path?
Thanks!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@deb10042
Sorry for the trouble, the bug is being fixed.
Will there be an update, soon?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
First a dev needs to finish fixing the bug, then it'll go through some internal and public testing (in a Snapshot) and if the fix looks good, it'll be released in the Stable version next.