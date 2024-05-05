Search with Duckduckgo in address bar
Hello,
After coming back to Vivaldi on my phone I've noticed that I can't directly search with Duckduckgo using address bar. Any search I enter causes going to the main website of DDG (not search results). It happens both in normal and private tabs. In the Vivaldi's search engines list Duckduckgo shows twice, but none works as expected.
Hi,
This works
DDG
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&{ddg:Referral}
DDG Suggest
https://duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list
Use V Desktop to Sync to Android.
Works! Thank you very much. So it seems that default POST parameters for DDG are wrong in the browser.
Not sure,
Should be tested on a Clean Profile to confirm it.