BUG: Bookmark nicknames don't work...
Bookmark nicknames don't work if we uncheck "bookmarks" in the drop down menu settings. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-106525]
@TsunamiZ They work fine here on Windows 10.
Do you have more than one bookmark sharing the same nickname? How are you using the nickname?
See again how you should have talked here before reporting the bug to the tracker? Your bug is just going to be closed as
Cannot Reproduce.
nothing weird with my nicknames. i'm on win11. it is a new bug that i noticed after upgrading from 6.6 to 6.7.
@TsunamiZ How are you using the nicknames? I tried
Quick Commandsand the
Address Field; both worked.
If you create a new bookmark with a new nickname, does that work?
Otherwise try the troubleshooting steps: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
i use nicknames in the address field. when i type a nickname in the address field, it doesn't even show the nicknames category in the drop down menu anymore. my address menu is setup correctly to show nicknames, and toggling that setting again doesn't fix it. nicknames for newly created bookmarks don't work either. in quick commands, nicknames do show, but i don't like using quick commands.
@TsunamiZ What is your
Drop-Down Menu Priority?
@TsunamiZ What happens if you raise the
Bookmarks Nicknamesto a higher priority? Might as well put it at the top if it is something you rely on often.
i tried that and it makes no difference.
thisisonthetest
I just created a bug for this as well VB-106242
You have to have both "Bookmark Nicknames" and "Bookmarks" checked in the drop down menu priority list. This produces the wrong behavior as they are separate features that shouldn't have this dependency.
but as shown in my screenshot, it happens even without needing both "bookmark nicknames" and "bookmarks" checked.
RasheedHolland
@thisisonthetest said in BUG: Bookmark nicknames don't work anymore...:
I just created a bug for this as well VB-106242
You have to have both "Bookmark Nicknames" and "Bookmarks" checked in the drop down menu priority list. This produces the wrong behavior as they are separate features that shouldn't have this dependency.
Yes correct, I see that if you uncheck ''Bookmarks'', then nicknames won't work.
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: Bookmark nicknames don't work anymore...:
but as shown in my screenshot, it happens even without needing both "bookmark nicknames" and "bookmarks" checked.
That's weird, I don't get to see this. If both are checked, then nicknames should work.
you have your responses matched up with the wrong quotes. you should swap them, so it makes sense.
updated first post
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: Bookmark nicknames don't work...:
[bug reported VB-106525]
Confirmed.
@thisisonthetest I confirmed VB-106242 now in tracker.
RasheedHolland
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: Bookmark nicknames don't work...:
you have your responses matched up with the wrong quotes. you should swap them, so it makes sense.
I don't think so? I simply responded to you that I couldn't reproduce your bugreport, while I could reproduce thisonthetest's bug report.
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: Bookmark nicknames don't work...:
[bug reported VB-106525]
Closed now.
RasheedHolland
@DoctorG said in BUG: Bookmark nicknames don't work...:
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: Bookmark nicknames don't work...:
[bug reported VB-106525]
Closed now.
Which means it should be fixed, right?
-
@RasheedHolland Yes, for a 6.8 version it is was closed as fixed.
//edit: I hope it can be backported to 6.7 Stable, but i have no knowledge about this.