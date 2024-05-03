Since a few weeks ago, I'm noticing this weird bug with vivaldi's auto-complete.

I want to type maps.google.com . I start typing, and the suggestions appear correctly. Everything's fine - until I type on to the point of maps.goo . At this point, the entire address drop-down disappears, and auto-complete stops working. If I continue typing to maps.goog , the situation is the same. When I reach maps.googl , everything returns back to normal. This always happens for this address in the exact same spot.

I'm not 100% sure (don't know how to test and confirm) if this exists on all addresses, or only on some. For those addresses it does happen, it always happens on the exact same spot for each address respectively.

And, to be honest, Vivaldi's auto-complete is just horrible. It's riddled with bugs that keep returning, or never go away at all, for years. I've been reporting them, along with hundreds of other users, to no avail. I've been persuading myself to keep using Vivaldi despite its practically non-functional address bar, and completely useless developer tools for years, and I'm becoming desparate, since after 8+ years of active development, zero improvment has been made on both. @vivaldi devs, I'm begging you! Stop wasting your precious energy on features nobody uses anyway, start ironing out these monsters that have been plaguing your browser since day 1!