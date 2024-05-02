DevTools Word Wrap, and "Other tabs share a process..." notice
-
I've recently been having issues with my DevTools (May 2024).
First, I'm getting this notice in a yellow bar at the top of the webpage:
"Other tabs share a process with this tab, which may result in an unexpected DevTools experience."
When I researched this, I found out that there was a Chrome bug which has been causing this in Chrome browser, but it was fixed and disappeared with a Chrome update. It hasn't disappeared in Vivaldi. (At least not in my set-up.)
See:
[https://stackoverflow.com/questions/78372479/google-chrome-shows-other-tabs-share-a-process-with-this-tab-which-may-result](link url)
Second, In the DevTools Elements panel, the source code lines are no longer wrapping, even though in the DevTools settings, under Elements, I have "Word Wrap" checked, as I always have.
Does anyone else have the same problems? Can anyone else duplicate either of these issues? Any suggestions to help me solve or troubleshoot the problems?
Thanks!
(My setup)
Vivaldi:
6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision:
d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS:
macOS Version 13.6.6 (Build 22G630)
JavaScript:
V8 12.4.254.15
User Agent:
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
I tested on Windows 11 and Linux Debian 12.
@hommealone said in DevTools Word Wrap, and "Other tabs share a process..." notice:
First, I'm getting this notice in a yellow bar at the top of the webpage:
"Other tabs share a process with this tab, which may result in an unexpected DevTools experience."
How to reproduce?
@hommealone said in DevTools Word Wrap, and "Other tabs share a process..." notice:
In the DevTools Elements panel, the source code lines are no longer wrapping
Works for me.
-
How to reproduce the notice? I'm not sure, but it seems to appear when I have two tabs with DevTools open in both. Though sometime only one tab in the workgroup has DevTools open and I get the warning there anyway, so maybe... two tabs with DevTools open, even if they are in different workspaces? In other words, I'm not sure how to reliably get the notice to appear. It shows up often for me.
Thanks for checking. Any suggestions on how I can troubleshoot the DevTools Elements panel word-wrap problem? That's the more difficult issue.
-
@hommealone said in DevTools Word Wrap, and "Other tabs share a process..." notice:
but it seems to appear when I have two tabs with DevTools open in both. Though sometime only one tab in the workgroup has DevTools open and I get the warning there anyway, so maybe... two tabs with DevTools open, even if they are in different workspaces?
I tried with Devtools as window or attached with two tabs on same page, no such warning. Both Devtools work nice.
Perhaps a Vivaldi-on MacOS-only issue?
-
Are you advising that I post on the Vivaldi for macOS sub-category? I'm looking for any advise on how to fix or better troubleshoot this issue.
-
@hommealone said in DevTools Word Wrap, and "Other tabs share a process..." notice:
Are you advising that I post on the Vivaldi for macOS sub-category?
No. It is ok, you wanted to know if that happens for other users.
-
I have very few extensions, and none that seem like they would extend or effect DevTools. I disabled a couple that might possibly effect DevTolls, but that made no difference.
Sorry, but I don't understand what you mean by using breakpoints in DevTools. Unless you are referring to"Toggle device toolbar"? I sometimes use that, but the notice appears even when I am not using it. Do you mean something different?
Thanks for sticking with me!
-
@hommealone Sorry, i added the wrong answer. Edited my ost now.