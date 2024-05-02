I've recently been having issues with my DevTools (May 2024).

First, I'm getting this notice in a yellow bar at the top of the webpage:

"Other tabs share a process with this tab, which may result in an unexpected DevTools experience."

When I researched this, I found out that there was a Chrome bug which has been causing this in Chrome browser, but it was fixed and disappeared with a Chrome update. It hasn't disappeared in Vivaldi. (At least not in my set-up.)

See:

[https://stackoverflow.com/questions/78372479/google-chrome-shows-other-tabs-share-a-process-with-this-tab-which-may-result](link url)

Second, In the DevTools Elements panel, the source code lines are no longer wrapping, even though in the DevTools settings, under Elements, I have "Word Wrap" checked, as I always have.

Does anyone else have the same problems? Can anyone else duplicate either of these issues? Any suggestions to help me solve or troubleshoot the problems?

Thanks!

(My setup)

Vivaldi:

6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (x86_64)

Revision:

d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78

OS:

macOS Version 13.6.6 (Build 22G630)

JavaScript:

V8 12.4.254.15

User Agent:

Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36