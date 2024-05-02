improved ad blocker on reddit
lazymonkey2
Hello,
I'm using latest version 6.7, and in the release notes I've read about improved tracker and ad blocker.
However I don't see any enhancements with ad blocking on reddit:
I still see "promoted" ads, and also the annoying "see reddit in..." popup.
These ads are properly hidden in firefox with ublock origin.
Hi,
You have to refine your Lists.
UBlock Origin is a software focused just on blocking Ads.
Its blocking system is not implemented on Vivaldi.
lazymonkey2
Hello,
thank for the suggestion but refining my lists doesn't solve the issue.
I know because in the past I already tried adding lots of additional lists, in particular the lists from ublock and adguard, and I didn't get any improvement.
Vivaldi developers must enhance the adblock engine, and support the same rules as ublock origin. People have been asking for it for years, but it seems that they don't care about it.
Veddu Ambassador
Try to pair it with something like NextDNS. I have NextDNS configured and the adblocking is much better when combining vivaldi with dns level adblocking