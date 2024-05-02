Vivaldi on Android: It’s all about details
jon Vivaldi Team
The new Vivaldi browser makes improvements across the board. Download it now on your Android and Chromebooks.
@jon Looks like you're busy today - both this and iOS.
Pyrlandia7
In the browser on android in the password manager passwords are not arranged alphabetically. In previous versions, the username was at the top and then the passwords. Now in my case the username is in the middle making it a mess.
Thx!
Nice Changelog
Scrolling finger needs some rest now
V 6.7 Has reset my Active Tab Stack Name.
The hibernateds are left untouched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
"The Force Dark Theme setting, introduced in Vivaldi 6.6, now follows your system color scheme when you use automatic browser theme color.
Forced Dark Theme automatically designs a dark mode color scheme for websites that have not designed one for you. You can still enable Force Dark Theme for all webpages by setting your color preference to dark"
Hello, any chance to have this in Android sometime?
Thanks
It has reset also
Zoom at Menu ON
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
"Remember last folder open on bookmarks panel (VAB-5803)" --- ????
developers, just try to find the folder. We found it, thanks. But to open it, you need to remove the filter. Question: why did you do a bookmark search at all? Maybe you should delete this option, which hasn't worked for many years anyway?
(08.02.2023, 19.02.2023 == VB-97059 (27,04,2023) (VB-95163, VB-79240, VB-90843(7.08.2022)))
lazymonkey2
About "improved" tracker and ad blocker... sorry but no, I don't see any improvement.
I loaded reddit.com and I still see "promoted" ads and the "see reddit in..." popup,
exactly like the last four years since I've started using Vivaldi
On android your adblocker is weak and it's time to really fix it.
BTW these reddit ads and annoyances are properly hidden in firefox with ublock origin extension.
You guys are Rock Stars!
Would it be crossing the line to add some peer-to-peer stuff???
@lazymonkey2 said in Vivaldi on Android: It’s all about details:
BTW these reddit ads and annoyances are properly hidden in firefox with ublock origin extension
Yup.
They are filtered on Cromite as well, because it supports scripts. Cromite does not support extensions, but it absorbs their functions.
It's also the way. The main thing is to do!
Hanike Translator
As much as I love Vivaldi... It's still far from a reliable bookmark manager.
Android keeps breaking my tab's bar.
And desktop still disappears with my neatly organized tabs on sessions when working with Workspaces.