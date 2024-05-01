Your zipper is down
Re: meme hall of fame
Your zipper is down.
English: XYZ(Examine your zipper)
French: Payday today?
Shinglish: Are you a Merlion?
Chinese: Your brother will catch a cold
Russian: Are you a trotskyist? .
Dutch: Rabbit is running away
Japanese: Social window is open
Polish: Button it up at the neck (Zapnij se pod szyją)
@Ryszard In Bavaria (South Germany) some say: "Dein Hosenstall ist offen"
We say the same thing in the Berlin area.
@stardepp Really, or do you have too many bavarian and svabian immigrants in Berlin and those polluted the well-known "Berliner Schnauze" dialect?
@DoctorG Yes, Berlin is very multicultural.