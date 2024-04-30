I'm on

Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (x86_64) Revision 609589fef63f1af46b1a2034d0477b7e28a10e18 OS macOS Version 14.4.1 (Build 23E224) JavaScript V8 12.2.281.28 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

and I just wanted to open some bookmarks I added last week, and I quickly found out, that the bookmark just disappeared from my collection. Not only that, I also noted one other bookmark that I recently added to be gone. The other bookmarks seem to be there, even ones I added last or this week.

Could it be that I accidentally triggered some hotkeys that removed the bookmark? I normally never use the bookmark manager or the dropdown menu, so accidents couldn't have happened there. Or is sync broken?

One was for Wikipedia Library and the other was for ancestry with wikipedia access.