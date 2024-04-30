Bookmarks disappearing
I'm on
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (x86_64) Revision 609589fef63f1af46b1a2034d0477b7e28a10e18 OS macOS Version 14.4.1 (Build 23E224) JavaScript V8 12.2.281.28 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
and I just wanted to open some bookmarks I added last week, and I quickly found out, that the bookmark just disappeared from my collection. Not only that, I also noted one other bookmark that I recently added to be gone. The other bookmarks seem to be there, even ones I added last or this week.
Could it be that I accidentally triggered some hotkeys that removed the bookmark? I normally never use the bookmark manager or the dropdown menu, so accidents couldn't have happened there. Or is sync broken?
One was for Wikipedia Library and the other was for ancestry with wikipedia access.
@Tuexss Hi, did you check in Deleted?
@Pathduck Ah, good point. I checked, they're not in the trash.
@Tuexss Then I have no idea
Did you try searching for them?
Add them again I guess?
@Pathduck Sure, I did both. But I don't know if others vanished too. If I have to remember all my bookmarks, there's no point in having bookmarks. This needs to be reliable. Is there a history log for the sync or something?
@Tuexss said in Bookmarks disappearing:
Is there a history log for the sync or something?
Only thing I can think of is
chrome://sync-internalsbut not used it much myself. I have about 1000 bookmarks, not seen any just randomly disappearing.
Stuff happens, if something happens once it's just something that happened.
If it happens again, then maybe there's a bug somewhere.
Hi,
Did you choose where to save them?
On mobile they are pointed to Mobile Bookmarks Folder by default.
If using extensions,
They can see the default Chromium but can't be seen from V Bookmarks Manager itself.
Try exporting the Bookmarks and import to another Profile.
@Zalex108 Yes, I also used them already from their target destination, so I knew they were there.
