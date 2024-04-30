See badge/favicon of a page-in-panel even when panel is closed?
-
Hello, I'd like to use a chat webapp (element.io) inside the panel
but to normally keep the panel closed
but to see notifications even when panel is closed
Q1: Can I move
chat-button in the address bar?
This way the favicon itself shows the notification count.
A1: Yes (and I'm a moron)
Hold ctrl and drag the icon. That's it. (It's not taught by Vivaldi anywhere, but I'm tech-savvy, I should have tried it before posting.)
Q2: Can
show-panel-button show the badge?
I like it more than the favicon (which doesn't blend with my theme), it would be cool.