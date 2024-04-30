Hello, I'd like to use a chat webapp (element.io) inside the panel

but to normally keep the panel closed

but to see notifications even when panel is closed

Q1: Can I move chat -button in the address bar?

This way the favicon itself shows the notification count.

A1: Yes (and I'm a moron) Hold ctrl and drag the icon. That's it. (It's not taught by Vivaldi anywhere, but I'm tech-savvy, I should have tried it before posting.)

Q2: Can show-panel -button show the badge?

I like it more than the favicon (which doesn't blend with my theme), it would be cool.