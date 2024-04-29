Localhost connection not private for swagger pages
Developing some stuff with ASP.Net and using Swagger to interact with the API, but since latest version (6.7.3329.17) I get a page saying "Your connection is not private" without any option to progress. Running the swagger page in private window works fine, but I would prefer to not have to open a private window every time I need to test the API.
Is there a configuration that would allow me to still see the page even though Vivaldi says it is not private?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@bmikusfrost "Not private" usually refers to a TLS certificate that does not chain to a known root, or an accepted certificate. Private window probably shouldn't be able to view it, either, without clicking through the advanced step.
Hi,
You might need to:
Enable:
chrome://flags/#temporary-unexpire-flags-m122
chrome://flags/#temporary-unexpire-flags-m123
Restart
chrome://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
Disable:
chrome://flags/#https-upgrades
chrome://flags/#https-first-mode-for-typically-secure-users
@yngve Well, the advanced step does not allow to view the page on the regular window. But I do agree, that a non-private page should be a warning on a private window as well, with a button that allows the user to risk it.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@bmikusfrost IIRC if the advanced step is not enabled, then there is a serious issue (such as revocation of the certificate) involved, there should be more information about the actual problem in the dialog
