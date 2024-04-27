I've been using my Synology NAS as my primary calendar server for the longest time, syncing events and tasks. This has worked well until recently. Sadly I can't say when it stopped working well - definitely before the upgrade to 6.7.

I have two issues with the error message (see below):

the error message does not state which of my calendars is having a sync issue. I found out by spotting the task title and figuring out which calendar that task belonged to there is no indication what I could do to fix it.

The issue seems to be one way: if I create a task on the synology web calendar, Vivaldi shows it in the tasks panel and I can mark those tasks as done, which syncs fine. But when I create a task in Vivaldi, I get the error and the Synology web calendar doesn't show the task. I have some older tasks which I definitely created in Vivaldi, which also show up in the error messages.

If I go to the Calendar status and hit "Accounts - refresh" I get a green checkmark that everything is a-ok.

Ideas what I could test to fix the issue, or to have enough info for a worthwhile bug report?

This is the error message (title and user name edited):

[caldav]Calendar. Error synching updates to server. Changes not saved. 412 {"alarmId":"0","allDay":false,"calendarId":"4","categories":"","complete":true,"completed":0,"component_class":"","deletePending":false,"description":"","end_recurring":0,"etag":"6ea24f008c03afa3380cfe8bb3560710","eventTypeId":"0","href":"/caldav.php/MyUserName/bbcfzaxr/7a4d3433-f83d-4ddb-865d-6cc2b7bb5bb0.ics","ical":"","id":"1356","invites":[],"is_recurring":false,"location":"","notifications":[{"delay":0,"description":"","event_id":"1356","id":"622","name":"","period":0,"when":1800000}],"organizer":"","percentage_complete":0,"priority":0,"recurrenceExceptions":[],"rrule":"","sequence":0,"status":"","syncPending":true,"task":true,"timezone":"Europe/Berlin","title":"Title of the task that doesn't sync","trash":false,"trash_time":0,"uid":"7a4d3433-f83d-4ddb-865d-6cc2b7bb5bb0","url":"","start":0,"end":0,"attachment":[]}

EDIT: a new profile seems to work immediately. Something wrong with my old profile? ... 6.7.3329.19