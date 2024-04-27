@carlinhosnewstyle said in Ad blockers and trackers.:

3 - Why do other blockers like Adguard and uBlock Origin block YouTube ads more efficiently?

4 - When will the VIVALDI blocker be at the LEVEL of these two, because I'm tired of seeing YouTube ads and I don't want to use these blockers.

Have you tried adjusting the filter lists? While the built-in ad blocker doesn't have as many options as the extensions do, if you curate your own filter list it can be just as effective as those extensions.

I don't use any of the default lists, I've carefully chosen 4 that have proven to do a very good job for me. Not only do they pass the tests at sites like https://adblock-tester.com and https://coveryourtracks.eff.org, but they don't cause me any problems when browsing.

You don't want to use too many lists, because the more you have the slower things get, but if you choose wisely the internal ad block works quite well.