Hello vivaldi team.
I wanted to ask the following questions:
1 - Why does the VIVALDI Ad and Tracker Blocker take a long time to update?
2 - I'm always on YouTube and I always come across advertisements in the videos, since I have the option to block them, why don't these advertisements be blocked?
3 - Why do other blockers like Adguard and uBlock Origin block YouTube ads more efficiently?
4 - When will the VIVALDI blocker be at the LEVEL of these two, because I'm tired of seeing YouTube ads and I don't want to use these blockers.
I'm waiting for the comment I made.
Thanks!
Hi,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79579/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94832/youtube-block-ads
They are Dedicated AdBlockers
Could you ask them to make a Browser too?
@carlinhosnewstyle said in Ad blockers and trackers.:
3 - Why do other blockers like Adguard and uBlock Origin block YouTube ads more efficiently?
4 - When will the VIVALDI blocker be at the LEVEL of these two, because I'm tired of seeing YouTube ads and I don't want to use these blockers.
Have you tried adjusting the filter lists? While the built-in ad blocker doesn't have as many options as the extensions do, if you curate your own filter list it can be just as effective as those extensions.
I don't use any of the default lists, I've carefully chosen 4 that have proven to do a very good job for me. Not only do they pass the tests at sites like https://adblock-tester.com and https://coveryourtracks.eff.org, but they don't cause me any problems when browsing.
You don't want to use too many lists, because the more you have the slower things get, but if you choose wisely the internal ad block works quite well.
@theJman do you mind to tell us your four lists?
For tracking I use:
- AdGuard Tracking Protection
For ad blocking I use:
- AdBlock Warning Removal List
- Fanboy's Social Blocking list
- Fanboy's Ultimate Adblock List
I'm cheating a little with the 4 list comment... Fanboy's Ultimate is actually a combination of EasyList, EasyPrivacy, Enhanced Trackers and Annoyances, so that one alone is 4 lists. But at the end of the day Vivaldi only has 4 items showing in my config!
Those are carefully curated, selected after a lot of testing. My goal was excellent protection in 5 lists or less. While experimenting I did try up to 10, just to see what would happen. When I went to test sites like adblock-tester.com or coveryourtracks.eff.org my results didn't improve with a lot of lists, but I sure noticed the browser respond slower (as expected). These 4 work well for me and don't slow Vivaldi down, so it's been a good mix.
@theJman said in Ad blockers and trackers.:
AdGuard Tracking Protection
Thank you
I think I couldn't find the correct
AdGuard Tracking Protectionlist. All lists that I've tried have thousands of unsupported rules and maybe 5 of them are supported by Vivaldi.