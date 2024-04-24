Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet
-
edwardp Ambassador
Now scheduled for sometime in 2025.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/04/google-delays-third-party-cookie-death-again-now-scheduled-for-2025/
-
JoeBecomeTheSun
So google is bullshitting us by telling us that they want to block third party cookies but the regulators won't let them? If you use chrome, go to your privacy and security settings to block third party cookies, note that there is a setting that lets websites whitelist some cookies, like the login for example, but when you disable 3rd party cookies this is not enabled by default. As for the UK regulators, the way britbongland is going I don't see this move as that surprising considering their attempts to backdoor encryption and take away privacy on the internet. Googles privacy sandbox is not all bad, I see their private tokens as useful for preventing spam, but I would rather they use their big data for contextual ads, like showing products related to your search queries on top instead of mixing targeted ads in search results, or ads based on what the current webpage is about instead of following you around online with things it thinks you might like.
-
@JoeBecomeTheSun said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
they want to block third party cookies but the regulators won't let them?
No, Google wants to "replace" third party cookies not block them. They are delaying blocking until their "replacement" is working in a way acceptable to "regulators".
This delay, of course, implies that their "replacement" is currently NOT ACCEPTABLE!
-
greybeard Ambassador
Goofle just want a different way in which to the same thing as Third Party Cookies. Just trying to pull the wool over our eyes (and the Regulators).
Goofle is no longer a search engine, it is an ad platform, that is where their money is made.
-
JoeBecomeTheSun
@TbGbe None of this would be necessary if google used their big data for contrextual based ads based on the particular webpage, search query or youtube video you happened to be watching or reading at that particular moment rather than following you around with ads it thinks you might like based on what you like to search and watch. Besides, when netscape invented the cookie, they never intended for it to be used like third party cookies are used today, and they build a sandbox to prevent third party webpages from setting cookies, but the advertisers found a way around the sandbox which is why it needs to be fixed. The only part of the privacy sandbox that is actually useful here and now is the part that lets webpages issue anonymous tokens to their signed in users that can be used to verify you are human without it being traced back to which individual user the token was issued to. Besides, interest based ads are no more effective then contextual based ads and may even be counterproductive to the purpose of getting people to buy your product.
-
@JoeBecomeTheSun, I think that YT is coing it currently, there are more and more videos where the author itself promote something in his video and also more promotional videos in the shorts. With this the adblocker is useless because the ad is part of the video, but at least you can skip these ant these are also ads not based on your data.
-
ImaginaryFreedom
Obsessive advertising pushers like Google remind me of the rogue nations that constantly abuse their residents and then turn around and blame their residents for making the rest of the world hate them.
I have never clicked on a web ad since the first web browsers based on a text interface appeared in the early 1990s.
Why these companies are so obsessed with forcing me to be subjected to all of these frequently obnoxious if not downright abusive things that they will literally never get a penny in click revenue from generated by me is like the old axiom of doing something that fails over and over, hoping that eventually it will stop failing.
-
@ImaginaryFreedom, that users aware of these abuses do not click on these ads does not mean that others do not do it either. If these abuses would not work, they would not spend money and resources doing so.. Apart of ads, they also use a lot of other measures to obtain the user data for selling, pixel tracking, e-mail tracking, keystrokes, etc. The Vivaldi devs are spending a lot of time to gut this crap, but even so, they can't avoid the activity of the user himself, eg. posting in Facebook, searching with Google, posting personal data.....
-
ImaginaryFreedom
@Catweazle said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
@ImaginaryFreedom, that users aware of these abuses do not click on these ads does not mean that others do not do it either. If these abuses would not work, they would not spend money and resources doing so.. Apart of ads, they also use a lot of other measures to obtain the user data for selling, pixel tracking, e-mail tracking, keystrokes, etc. The Vivaldi devs are spending a lot of time to gut this crap, but even so, they can't avoid the activity of the user himself, eg. posting in Facebook, searching with Google, posting personal data.....
I'm aware of all those things.
What I'm telling you is that it also infuriates a significant portion of people by not providing an effective opt-out for those they will gain zero revenue from.
I consider all the javascript attempting to secretly run inside my web browsers by avaricious companies hiding behind hidden WHOIS records (trying to make it difficult for targets to even know who is exploiting them) to be literally malicious code - no different than your garden-variety malware.
Why anyone accepts the idea that gigantic multi-billion dollar corporations have a right to run obscured, malicious secret code inside everyone's web browsers and trying to hide from responsibility for that is OK is kind of shocking in and of itself, tbh.
-
@ImaginaryFreedom, It's not that the majority of people accept it, it's that the majority ignore it or don't care. How many people don't even know other search engines, apart of Google or Bing. To Google something is even a synonym of websearch for most people.
-
@Catweazle said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
@ImaginaryFreedom, It's not that the majority of people accept it, it's that the majority ignore it or don't care.
A distinction without a difference.
-
@Catweazle said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
@ImaginaryFreedom, It's not that the majority of people accept it, it's that the majority ignore it or don't care.
Regarding this comment of mine:
"Why anyone accepts the idea that gigantic multi-billion dollar corporations have a right to run obscured, malicious secret code inside everyone's web browsers..*."
I was referring to the "intelligentsia", the politicians, the power-brokers, the technologists, the sociologists, the journalists, people who know exactly what is going on but either don't care or actively promote this state of affairs.
Much of western society these days is working against their own people in this respect, and it's really obnoxious.
Google for years pushed this obnoxious notion that "privacy is old-fashioned" and very few people in positions of power pushed back on that notion at all.
It's literally dystopian.
-
@ImaginaryFreedom, welcome to capitalism. The browser is a minor problem, there are two types, which itself enter in the game, leaking data of users to profile and track them, and those which don't. But the websites itself and search engines you use are using all kind of dirty tricks to obtain your data, the browser can't avoid it what others do, it only can offer tools (settings, scripts, extensions) to protect you from these practices. But at least, the biggest privacy leak is the user himself ("It don't bother me, I've nothing to hide"). If people cared, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and others would have long since ceased to exist. While we can only try to find methods to block these practices as much as possible
-
@Catweazle said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
If people cared
People can be taught, enlightened, educated, mentored and nurtured.
The main reason people don't care is because society trains them to be like that. Literally from birth.
-
@ImaginaryFreedom, yes, but only if they also want to be taught.
-
@Catweazle said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
@ImaginaryFreedom, yes, but only if they also want to be taught.
LOL, and that's actually learned behaviour as well.
-
@ImaginaryFreedom, see the amount of "influences" in YT, and TikTok, that is what the major part of the people believe, not what experts say. Earth is flat, that is the problem, using the reason is hard work and not needed with simply following what the nice guy in TikTok said.
-
@Catweazle said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
Earth is flat, that is the problem
-
@Catweazle said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
Earth is flat, that is the problem
It's fine unless your hobby is mountain-climbing.
-
@ImaginaryFreedom said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
@Catweazle said in Google can't quit third-party cookies just yet:
Earth is flat, that is the problem
It's fine unless your hobby is mountain-climbing.