@TbGbe None of this would be necessary if google used their big data for contrextual based ads based on the particular webpage, search query or youtube video you happened to be watching or reading at that particular moment rather than following you around with ads it thinks you might like based on what you like to search and watch. Besides, when netscape invented the cookie, they never intended for it to be used like third party cookies are used today, and they build a sandbox to prevent third party webpages from setting cookies, but the advertisers found a way around the sandbox which is why it needs to be fixed. The only part of the privacy sandbox that is actually useful here and now is the part that lets webpages issue anonymous tokens to their signed in users that can be used to verify you are human without it being traced back to which individual user the token was issued to. Besides, interest based ads are no more effective then contextual based ads and may even be counterproductive to the purpose of getting people to buy your product.