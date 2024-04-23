Webp images save as jpg or png with extensions
After I just wanted to save another image (of my beloved and most famous opera singer Asmik Grigorian!) that was offered for download only in *.webp format, I did some quick research on the Internet and found 2 extensions in the Chrome store that offer a right-click to
- Save as jpg (link to extension) or
- Save as png (link to extension).
This is by far the easiest way without unnessessary clicks.
@Dancer18 If you click on "save image under ..." to choose a location, simply change the extension from *.webp to *.png
@oudstand You're right. Thank you. I did that already before I searched for the extensions.
If I want to rename the file anyway, I can of course also change the extension, so this is also a very good, simple method for anyone who doesn't want to add more add-ons.
@becm Strictly speaking, it's not a change of format. In Gimp, it's still listed as "WebP image" in the image properties.
But I did the same thing - changed the extension from *.webp to *.jpg -
and was able to find the image with the new extension in the file manager. At least in my Linux distro, images with *.webp are not shown at all.
And I was then able to use this renamed image as the cover image of my music album without any problems.
However, with the extensions the images are really converted to jpg or png, and I will use them.
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, nothing against this extensions but Linux does't need file extensions at all, this is a Windows invention.
Your file manager seems limited, this is Dolphin:
Don't take it to serious, I had to work with some .webp images lately.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Time goes by. I just hadn't looked in the right directory, with negative expectations. About 2 years ago it did not work.
The current Nemo file manager also shows *.webp files.
Linux detects file content by special "magic numbers" (byte sequences) in binary file data.
But Windows is extremely dumb, does not scan the first bytes in file and needs to use the filename extension - wrong file extension causes error while opening file in Explorer or other programs.
I can rename a text file a.txt to a.webp. If that gets opened in Linux, the Linux detect by content text data and opens in text editor; in Windows that fails as it uses the wrong file filter.