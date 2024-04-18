@Reaper15

This is a bit complicated, search in Description for Youtube, click on the info button:

Click on the Home button right side.

There you have to find the list URL and copy/paste it into Vivaldi URL field for trackers.

A list URL looks like:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jerryn70/GoodbyeAds/master/Hosts/GoodbyeAds.txt

This is only an example, check the date on the home page, some lists are 5 Years old.

As even uBlock does not work anytime I use a Premium Lite account on Youtube, a few Euros but no ads anymore.

I kick my Premium Netflix account, now I get ads on Netflix but not on Youtube.

Cheers, mib