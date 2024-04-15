Black screen when opening a web page
shaedrashiro
As the title says, randomly, every time I open a web page, it doesn't show up and instead the entire screen is black.
Samsung s24+
Android 14
Vivaldi 6.6. 3291.89
Vivaldi Shapshot (latest version), also has that problem. I'm checked if the adguard app has anything to do with it.
@shaedrashiro
Hi, please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
As I mentioned in the other threads, I cant reproduce this on my devices on Android 8.1 and 12.
Open speed dials, links or search results, no blank page.
I hope other users step by, if we can get information how to reproduce this constantly or at least 2-3 of 10 one can create a bug report.
You can test this in the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) build, it is independent to your stable install.
The Vivaldi developers fixed about 150 bugs compare to the stable build.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Sorry I forgot to add that information
fantasybenji
@shaedrashiro Hello, I have the same problem on my OnePlus 10 Pro (NE2214) / Android 14 / Vivaldi 6.6.3291.89. I made a bug report to the Vivaldi team via https://vivaldi.com/fr/bugreport/. Hoping they will find the solution ;-). Yours
@fantasybenji @shaedrashiro
Hi, i guess your report was VAB-9000, this was marked as duplicate of:
VAB-8929
When searching in a new tab, results will not be displayed until the tab is reloaded.
This seems to happen not only on Google search pages and the report was updated 22/Mar/24 from a developer.
These random bugs are hard to fix, the developer are aware of the issue.
Cheers, mib
shaedrashiro
@mib2berlin So what can you do? , that bug is very annoying.
@shaedrashiro
Nothing, I am just a volunteer tester, the Vivaldi team decide what they do.
I fear I cant help here, sorry.
@mib2berlin ah ok, thanks very much.
namitonguyen
This bug happens so often, it's very annoying
@namitonguyen
Hi, the problem is, it happen never for me and only one developer could reproduce it sometimes, other tester cant.
I hope the developer can investigate why it happen for some user on some devices and then fix it.
Cheers, mib
andimaterie
I have the same problem as @shaedrashiro and I have the feeling it gets worse every day. Almost every new tab (80%) I open will not load search results for the entered search words but stay blank. I think this only happens with Google as default search engine. I switched to another, and could not reproduce the issue. Switching back to Google, the bug is present again.
The only workaround is to restart the Vivaldi Browser or switch to another app and then back to Vivaldi. Then the tab loads. Reloading the tab via Reload button (in the address bar or the menu) won't work.
Device: Google Pixel 3a
Android: 12 (last update May 5, 2022; no more updates available)
Vivaldi Android: 6.6.3291.89
@andimaterie
Hi, can you test this with the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) build?
Search for vivaldi snapshot, it is independent to your stable install.
Install, change only the search engine and test.
Cheers, mib
andimaterie
I can reproduce the issue in the snapshot version also and it is not dependent on the default search engine. I got blank pages with Google and Ecosia search engines. About 3 out of 5 tabs were blank after the initial search in both search engines.
However, switching tabs inside Vivaldi was now sufficient to make them actually load. It was no longer required to switch apps.
I have even observed that the expected content was already shown in the tab thumbnail when I entered the tab overview.
@andimaterie
Thanks for testing, better than before but not a solution.
I test Ecosia and got 12 of 12 working tabs, open in background or directly.
I updated the bug report and will add a link here.
Cheers, mib
I forgot to mention that the bug also occurs if I open a web page from the speeddial.
And as a user commented above, this bug is very annoying which I know is becoming unbearable.