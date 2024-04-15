I have the same problem as @shaedrashiro and I have the feeling it gets worse every day. Almost every new tab (80%) I open will not load search results for the entered search words but stay blank. I think this only happens with Google as default search engine. I switched to another, and could not reproduce the issue. Switching back to Google, the bug is present again.

The only workaround is to restart the Vivaldi Browser or switch to another app and then back to Vivaldi. Then the tab loads. Reloading the tab via Reload button (in the address bar or the menu) won't work.

Device: Google Pixel 3a

Android: 12 (last update May 5, 2022; no more updates available)

Vivaldi Android: 6.6.3291.89