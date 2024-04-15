Follow a lemmy post/user
-
uberprutser
I was under the assumption that it would be possible to subscribe to/follow things on other fediverse platforms/instances/servers.
So how do I follow something from a lemmy instance, what do need to type into the box shown below? social.vivaldi.net is not working for me. And adding my username doesn't help. Please help, because this is getting a bit frustrating
-
@uberprutser If I take the URL of a lemmy user or community and paste it into the vivaldi social search bar, an account shows up and I can follow it that way.
-
uberprutser
@LonM So instead of looking up the vivaldi mastodon server from the lemmy webpage, I need to add the lemmy "user" from the vivaldi mastodon site/app. This worked for me, problem solved. Thanks