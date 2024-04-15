I've mentioned it many times before, but funny that someone else discusses the easy-to-accidentally-delete-a-feed problem in the last snapshot and BOOM!. solved with 87440.

(I kid, of course, this was already being worked on, right? right? )

I thought I saw a pop-up saying DoctorG mentioned me in relation to this just now but now I can't find any reference!

edit: it was this one - I must have seen it flash up briefly when I searched for references to the bug number.