Jump to Chromium 124 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3327.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot moves Chromium up to version 124.
@Ruarí said in Jump to Chromium 124 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3327.3:
Chromium up to version 124
Here come the fugly giant dumbed down Chromium menus
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck I sense just a hint of sarcasm.
@Pathduck The first thing I noticed. Now my bookmark menus no longer fit on my landscape monitor. It is really significant change: the font is larger, bold, and the spacing has increased.
6th updated, I guess the bird in the photo might tweet about this new snapshot
[Tabs] When the tab bar is on the left or right, the new tab button isn’t fixed (VB-17646)
If this was a bug, I don't want it fixed.
I've mentioned it many times before, but funny that someone else discusses the easy-to-accidentally-delete-a-feed problem in the last snapshot and BOOM!. solved with 87440.
(I kid, of course, this was already being worked on, right? right? )
I thought I saw a pop-up saying DoctorG mentioned me in relation to this just now but now I can't find any reference!
edit: it was this one - I must have seen it flash up briefly when I searched for references to the bug number.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck Maybe an unpopular opinion, but I actually like the new design more. I think they could only decrease the padding a little bit. But it's a great usability improvement for me otherwise - I often use Vivaldi on a touch screen, and it's so much more convenient to operate it using my fingers now. With the old menus, I kept misclicking context menu commands all the time.
Microsoft did a similar redesign of the context menus in Windows 11. Although I don't like many of W11's aspects, I find using the context menus more convenient. If they allowed customizing them (like Vivaldi does), it would be close to perfect.
FEEDBACK:
- SHOW ADDRESS BAR
yes, did return in the Vivaldi > View menu
- WORKPLACES
yes, mouse wheel does scroll the workplaces
- ADDRESS BAR
does not get stuck in the expanded position
- NEW CHROMIUM MENU STYLE
agree that it is not only ugly, but is annoying that the expansion makes so many of my bookmark menus go beyond the bottom of the screen
@Pesala I don't intend to load the Snapshot... but would be curious to see a few screenshots of this Menu size change
Stable • Snapshot
I customised my menus heavily, but you can see the wider spacing.
Just want to mention one thing from the last snapshot thread (now locked): in this post by @Zalex108 it links to a discussion on "Tor vs. Vivaldi: Which Is the Safer Browser?"... and to read it I had to disable Vivaldi's ad-blocker (praised in the article) then manually de-select about twenty "legitimate interest" groups of ad cookies (1500 "partners").
Wow! So I had to disable built-in security and manually protect myself in order to read the article about how we should all be aware of security when surfing. My irony meter explodes...
One maybe more interesting fix in this release, not mentioned in the log is a (partial) fix for plain HTTP downloads silently failing.
Examples:
http://www.softerviews.org/Fonts.html - @Pesala
http://www.sigvdr.de/Software/EasyKontakt/EasyKontakt.html - @Dancer18
http://www.perl-community.de/bat/poard/message/195832 - @DoctorG
NOTE however, this is not fully fixed but another fix for "insecure" HTTP downloads is upcoming.
Wow that is some f* ugly menu. You need to put the UI zoom to 110% to make things somehow consistent and destroy all your themes by putting a corner radius of 9px to match that ugliness.
I may warn some friends using Stable about that change coming soon...
@npro Perhaps this work for you on your Linux:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-pso4jmWto&t=120s
But perhaps flags do not act on Vivaldi.
@DoctorG Thanks I know of this, but flags are temporary. Sooner or later this is going to be the default.
And btw wasn't Vivaldi's UI supposed to be independent of that to begin with? Or V. devs got infected by that "beautifulness" already as I see?
A from me. Glad I switched to be honest. I don't like surprises like this one (dictated by Google ofc) or dubious new "privacy" products based on US servers. (/edit: the latter could be wrong according to mib2berlin's opinion down below)
mib2berlin
The readability is much better for me now, I don't care about padding but that's what the snapshots are for.
I don't have to scroll in any context menus I use.
EDIT: @npro, US company doesn't mean US server, I don't need this feature but it connect to Frankfurt, Germany if I enable it.
@mib2berlin said in Jump to Chromium 124 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3327.3:
I don't have to scroll in any context menus I use.
What about in the Bookmark Bar menus?