I have just moved to Vivaldi mail so forgive a bunch of possibly noob idiot questions!

I have a few gmail accounts. The way I archive my mail in gmail is just to remove the inbox label - then they go to All Mail.

When I run a search in Vivaldi mail, it does not seem to pick up all my messages at all. I think the issue is that it is not picking up anything in "All Mail" and only finding those that are in folders or have stars (flags). I am not sure that is the only issue I am experiencing because sometimes even after I move a mail from all mail to a folder (doing so inside gmail), and I refresh vivaldi mail and run the search again, it does not find the message that has now been moved to a folder.

So for example - I ran a search for messages from John. Vivalid found 2 messages from John. Gmail found 50. The two messages vivaldi found had been filed in folders, while the other 48 that only showed up in Gmail were in All Mail.

To test the theory I moved one of those to a folder and ran the test again in Vivaldi - it still only displayed the original 2.

Therefore I am not 100% sure this is the issue but I think it is.

Am I doing something wrong with the search - I do have it set to include the archive. Do I need to manually point the archive to All Mail?

All the emails in the archive tab are in All Mail but they are just a small number of the total emails in All Mail.

Thank you for your help