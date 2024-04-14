Add-ons on Vivaldi Android?
-
when
vivaldi://extensions
??
its.chronicu.s so why not adss-on plugins options?
i need tempermonkey for Vivaldi android?
how to get, plz??
-
@disu1950
Hi, Chromium on Android does not support extensions, so Vivaldi.
To my knowledge only Edge Beta support this and only a handful of extensions.
So you cant use Chrome extensions in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
how other browsers can??
like via and xbrowser???
they have option to add
tempermonkeyscripts..
does google chrome androip app can use extensions?
-
No, it cant.
Xbrowser include Tampermonkey, no idea if you can add other extensions.
I didn't say it was impossible, Vivaldi have a lot of features other browser doesn't have, extensions is not one of it.
-
when u say
"have a lot of features"
can u tell, post list would hlp?
doest m3u8 vid downloads
reader view not showing in android app
ad blockers for tube n similar
no notes exports
no access for vivaldi://setting; extensions
???
pass exportes can.. thats good...
a lot dont have compareing with vivaldi browser...
just dont reffer me to:
https://vivaldi.com/#browser-features
hh
vivaldi mail client not given not even as a option to add other webmail clients if vivaldi dont give... oO
i am talking for vivaldi android only...
-
when they compar3 i believe they talk about
Vivaldi desktop?
as desktop vivaldi is very good browser n better than all others...
-
@disu1950
I don`t have a list or something and I am to lazy to search for you.
Compare to Chrome
Speed Dial, Ad blocker, UI scaling, Stay in browser (don't use Android apps), zoom text.
A few out of my memory.
Just test Vivaldi for some time.
-
@disu1950 That page was clearly for desktop version. By the way we already have active request for:
-
The extension support (as said won't likely happen. But is there)
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31078
-
The userscripts support (which is pipelined so might come but unsure when)
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32042
-
-
I really love Vivaldi for Windows 10 but i already uninstalled it on my Smartphone.
I use only Firefox on Android, because of the Extension support...
Maybe the devs of the android version should make that possible too...
-
is that stil under request status or..?
how to add tempermonkey ?
plz direct link of guide?
can u explain "The userscripts support"?
i dont understand what i need to do...
-
-
@disu1950 sadly we can't yet. The #2 request is to support userscripts which could cover tampermonkey too (in future)
-
oh i see...
i hope this feature will be able in future...
-
and webclient for vivaldi androip app,
since they dont give to their users