will not display login for pizzahut.com
This is crazy, I spent too much time trying to get Vivaldi to display the sign in for pizzahut.com with no luck. What would be blocking it? I disabled ad blocking, set cookies, etc...
You can see in this first picture the sign in section opens up totally blank
after a few seconds the sign in section closes and displays this We're Sorry message.
This is only happening in vivaldi.
@palkat tried in guest window/private window and with extensions removed too?
@anyonelse: the site is geoblocked and likely accessible only with US IP.
@Hadden89 I just did and no change, I even turned off any extensions, reload vivaldi and in guest/private mode and normal mode still no change.
Excommunicado
I'm getting redirect to https://foodblog.nl ??
You don't have permission to access "http://www.pizzahut.com/" on this server. Reference #18.b0e81602.1712585129.25c1328d https://errors.edgesuite.net/18.b0e81602.1712585129.25c1328d
No https at pizzahut looks unusual.
mib2berlin
@palkat
Hi, I test this with my VPN connected to New York and got this:
Vivaldi add blocker enabled and "I still don't care about cookies" extension running.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57, Windows 11.
It is maybe a graphical error, try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
@mib2berlin Hi, still no change, I even moved my user profile out of ..\app\local.. so it was a fresh new install and still I get a blank screen like before.
my version: 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@palkat A redirect is done when clicking on login:
What happens when trying this url directly?
@lfisk I tried the link you posted and got this:
I then went to google and searched for pizzahut login and figured I would try from there, this is what I get from using google and other searches when I try to get to the account page, create account, login...:
@palkat Hmm... you running a VPN? Seems to be some talk about this on a Reddit post here:
@lfisk No vpn in use at all, my firefox, chrome, edge, Thorium, brave, floorp all work ok.
I just tried vivaldi on another machine and same issue there too.
@palkat Did you change the user agent? (by default is chrome)
@Hadden89 Initially no, but since I have tried Custom, Edge, and went back to Google and still no luck.
@palkat, no issues for me in the page (in Spain). But I've tested the page with Webbkoll and Blacklight and seen some issues with Javascript, apart of a lot of third party tracking cookies (Facebook, Bing, Google and some others) and keyloggers. Apart it's strange that the link is http instead of https. Maybe the cause of the Vivaldi blocking is this, they don't want a browser which blocks this crap.
Tip. You can also order a Pizza by calling them on the phone, without having to create an account, which in this case seems preferable to me.
@Catweazle I could call but used Firfox to order instead.
My issue with the pizzahut is just one of the more obvious little issues I have had with Vivaldi lately. I love the browser but lately I end up having more issues than not so I am trying to get fixes to this things so I don't have to switch to another daily browser.
I just installed Vivaldi on a new machine over the past hour, did not log into my profile or anything, kept it plain stock, and the issue is there still.
@palkat, as said, I can't reproduce this issue. apparently, other users don't either. Anywaym make a bug report and post the number of it (VBxxxxxxx) here in this thread.
@palkat It's not just you or Vivaldi. Per that Reddit thread I posted earlier other people are having the same problem with their app, Chrome... and sometimes it works for them too
@lfisk Yeah I read that but I get the login its just blank then times out per my original post. Crazy thing every other browser (9 of them) I try don't have this issue.
@Catweazle I just did per your request, the number of it is: VB-105443
thanks for your time!