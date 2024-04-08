Forum menu bar gradient design doesn't look good
Poto Ambassador
This menu bar style is too old looking, please design it flat!
@Poto meanwhile...
.navbar-vivaldi {background: linear-gradient(0deg,#303030 0,#303030 100%);}
+1
I see 3 ways how to improve it:
- disable gradient
- change blue color to less contrast one + remove gradient
- make the bar narrow
I like the gradient. I have added a gradient on other buttons too in my CSS user-script.
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/457399-vivaldi-forum-tweaks
barbudo2005
Said:
This menu bar style is too old looking, please design it flat!
In Vivaldi regarding Forum or UI design, it would be more productive and better (because there are people who might like it) to ask:
What is the code so that the design is the one I like?