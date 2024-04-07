Using Google Keep on Vivaldi
-
rckrchrdsn
I have Google Keep extension on latest Vivaldi. Whenever I click on the extension it asks me to log in even though I already logged into Google. Plus when I click the log in button nothing happens. I bring up Chrome and this all works fine. Did I forget something or does this not work except on Chrome?
-
stardepp Translator
This post is deleted!
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@rckrchrdsn Google Keep login requires API data that we do not, will not, and cannot send, because it would cause other significant issues.
It is up to Google if they want login to work without those data.
And for reference, another system, an account reconciliation system known as DICE is not supported, either (it is hard disabled, and I wouldn't be surprised if Keep relies on that system in the extension).
-
mib2berlin
@rckrchrdsn
Hi, some Chrome extensions doesn't work in Vivaldi.
I use Google Keep in a web panel, no extensions needed.
I am not sure if it is still needed but I had Lazy Load disabled in Settings > Panels.
Cheers, mib
-
rckrchrdsn
@mib2berlin First, what do you mean by Web Panel?
-