Adding CSS codes - Where / How2
Where/how do I add some CSS code lines into Vivaldi? TIA
@janrif You mean subscribe RSS feeds?
Enable Feeds in Settings → Feeds
Open a webpage which contains feeds
Click the RSS icon in address field to subsribe
@janrif And you can add in Settings → Feeds a URL for a feed if you have one.
@DoctorG said in Adding RSS codes - Where / How2:
@janrif You mean subscribe RSS feeds?
Referring to the wrong thing. Should have been CSS. Where would I put this code?
/* Coloured Subject Titles for Email Labels */ #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Bug']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Confirmed']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Fixed']) { color:red; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Reference']) { color:orange; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Important']) { color:violet; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Reference']) { color:blue; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='ToDo']) { color:white; } #mail_view div.tree-item:has(li[title='Willnotdo']) { color:black; }
I didn't write the above but I don't know how to use it.
I once asked if there was any way to change colors in Vivaldi calendar to mirror Google colors & some nice person came back with code like the above with instructions how to insert it in Vivaldi code. It worked perfectly but now I can't find that post.
@janrif said in Adding CSS codes - Where / How2:
Where would I put this code?
- Create in a place where you want to store user-defined CSS for Vivaldi a folder
UserCSS
- Create text file custom.css in folder UserCSS
- Copy CSS code and paste in file and Save
- Open
vivaldi://experiments, enable "Allow CSS Modifications", Restart Vivaldi
- Open Settings → Appearance, in section "Custom UI Modifications" hit Add folder and select UserCSS, close settings
Now Vivaldi Mail should have new look.
- Create in a place where you want to store user-defined CSS for Vivaldi a folder
@DoctorG said in Adding CSS codes - Where / How2:
Now Vivaldi Mail should have new look
Thank you very much!!
@DoctorG said in Adding CSS codes - Where / How2:
@janrif said in Adding CSS codes - Where / How2:
Where would I put this code?
- Create in a place where you want to store user-defined CSS for Vivaldi a folder
UserCSS
- Create text file custom.css in folder UserCSS
- Copy CSS code and paste in file and Save
- Open
vivaldi://experiments, enable "Allow CSS Modifications", Restart Vivaldi
- Open Settings → Appearance, in section "Custom UI Modifications" hit Add folder and select UserCSS, close settings
Now Vivaldi Mail should have new look.
@DoctorG Something is not working. I understand there is no guarantee any//all css mods will work but assuming that is not the problem, I followed directions (I think) correctly. But to review:
I created folder named 'UserCSS" here:
In that folder I created a .txt document which I named newcolors.css and inside that folder I dumped the code w/o any changes
I did "Allow CSS Modifications"
I closed an re-opened Vivaldi
In settings > appearance > custom UI modifications I went to folder "UserCSS" that contained the text file named "newcolors.css". File type is recognized as CSS.
Then I closed settings, and in Mail I added a label that matched a label in the code. I assigned some Mail items to it that label.
And sadly, nothing happened.
Maybe I'm looking in the wrong place but, from the CSS code, I figured the subject of any email that was labeled in line with the code would change color according to assignment.
Am I missing something?
FYI, the last time I added CSS code, it was within Vivaldi's code at the top before official Vivaldi code started and that produced the expected result. I didn't have to point to a special folder or anything. Could that be it?
- Create in a place where you want to store user-defined CSS for Vivaldi a folder
@janrif Try dropping the css file in vivaldi folder (not user data) and point to the vivaldi folder
@Hadden89 said in Adding CSS codes - Where / How2:
and point to the vivaldi folder
What does this mean? TIA
-
@janrif Just try to place the folder before than the user data folder. It might not load otherwise:
Also, are you sure the file is newcolors.css and not newcolors.css.txt ?
@Hadden89 said in Adding CSS codes - Where / How2:
@janrif Try dropping the css file in vivaldi folder (not user data) and point to the vivaldi folder
@Hadden89 That did it! Thank you. Now all I have to do is to find a good collection of readable colors on a dark background.