@janrif said in Adding CSS codes - Where / How2: Where would I put this code? Create in a place where you want to store user-defined CSS for Vivaldi a folder UserCSS Create text file custom.css in folder UserCSS Copy CSS code and paste in file and Save Open vivaldi://experiments , enable "Allow CSS Modifications", Restart Vivaldi Open Settings → Appearance, in section "Custom UI Modifications" hit Add folder and select UserCSS, close settings Now Vivaldi Mail should have new look.

@DoctorG Something is not working. I understand there is no guarantee any//all css mods will work but assuming that is not the problem, I followed directions (I think) correctly. But to review:

I created folder named 'UserCSS" here:



In that folder I created a .txt document which I named newcolors.css and inside that folder I dumped the code w/o any changes

I did "Allow CSS Modifications"

I closed an re-opened Vivaldi

In settings > appearance > custom UI modifications I went to folder "UserCSS" that contained the text file named "newcolors.css". File type is recognized as CSS.

Then I closed settings, and in Mail I added a label that matched a label in the code. I assigned some Mail items to it that label.

And sadly, nothing happened.

Maybe I'm looking in the wrong place but, from the CSS code, I figured the subject of any email that was labeled in line with the code would change color according to assignment.

Am I missing something?

FYI, the last time I added CSS code, it was within Vivaldi's code at the top before official Vivaldi code started and that produced the expected result. I didn't have to point to a special folder or anything. Could that be it?