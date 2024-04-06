How get Telegram new message count displayed in tab and webpanel?
While Whatsapp or Messages, for example, display the number of new messages, this has not yet happened with the web version of Telegram. In the first screenshot of opened telegram panel 2 new messages are displayed within, but not on the icon.
Is this due to Telegram, or does it need something special for this?
The launched desktop version shows the number in the systray icon.
Update:
I made a bug report at telegram web and hopefully will get an answer soon.
Update:
I have received an initial response from Telegram, with suggestions for a solution (clear cache, restart...), but this was not enough. I then contacted support directly and am waiting for an answer.
No numbers are shown for Telegram in the Opera sidebar either. For the others - Whatsapp, Messages... - they are also shown there.
If anyone in this forum can give me a tip, I would of course be grateful!