Global Website Permissions for JavaScript set to Ask
-
Hello Forum
Is there an option to have a website ask for the permission to execute JavaScript similar to a website having to ask for the permission to send notifications?
I would like to have something like the NoScript extension implemented here.
Is this feature on the roadmap?
relaxo
-
@Relaxo No, that is not implemented in Chromium core, only Block or Allow. I guess if Chromium get such in some future, the upstream will give it to Vivaldi devs and can be added.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for your reply. I will go with NoScript for the time being.
-
@Relaxo uBlockOrigin can block JS globally by setting, too.
-
If you do set it to globally block, an entry for javascript will appear in the site settings you get when you press the padlock next to the URL. You won't get an "ask" permission popup, but you can then unlock it easily per site as needed.
-
There will never* be a way for sites to Ask if you want JS enabled. Simply because that would require a JS API which does not exist and would not be able to run anyway if JS was disabled. Catch 22
* Well, unless someone makes a radical change to HTML5 or 6 whatever that will be.
-
@LonM Thanks. Thats what i was looking for. Now i can enable JS for the websites individually.