Update Fearures: Question(s)
xxjazmyn19x
I have a question regarding some of the new features and the way that they're advertised online. It seems like there are certain ones, ONLY, depending on the device. For an example; iOS will have dark themes. Though, for Android, custom themes.
Does anyone happen to know about this? If so any information and/or advise would be appreciated! Thank you. (^-^)
@xxjazmyn19x that's correct. Some features might be unique to a platform, eg. workspaces which are only on desktop. Is easier to just ask for a specific feature you want to know about and users of such platform will answer you
xxjazmyn19x
@Hadden89 Man! That kinda sucks though! I'd love to have the dark mode, for just everything . Haha (ノ-_-)ノ~┻━┻