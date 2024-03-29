Rendering broken on some websited
I'm not sure what's causing this, but I'm having some issues with the page rendering on some websites.
Wikipedia
Device
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro with MIUI Global 14.0.5.0 Android 13 TP1A.220624.014
- Vivaldi 6.6.3291.38
mib2berlin
@mannivu
Hi, I cant reproduce this on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6..6.3291.38
I get a bit different results, my device language is English.
Do you have flags enabled in chrome://flags ?
@mib2berlin no flags activated. The language shouldn't be an issue, but I've tried that and the result is quite the same
mib2berlin
@mannivu
Hm, sorry I have no idea why this happen in our device.
We need a Xiaomi user with an Android 13 device.
The usual subjects for this glitches are, different Android font size, display resolution and the usage of Accessibilty in downloaded apps.
Except to change the display resolution I tested this, no change on my device.
Cheers, mib