Vivaldi update
Campedor922
Why doesn't Vivaldi have an option to automatically download and update the web browser? Currently, you must manually confirm that you want to download and update the software. I wish it could be done automatically because manual clicking is a pain when updating every week.
@Campedor922 If for first intsall the Vivaldi installer was used in Advanced option "Install for User" the download/update starts at restart of browser when a new version is published.
mib2berlin
@Campedor922
Hi, really?
Our internal test versions are updating several times a week, two clicks is to much?
There was a kind of similar feature request but get no user votes.
Simply dissmiss the message and work further, you don't have to restart if you want.
This is how it work on Chrome, for example.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75777/install-update-without-relaunch
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I'm not sure how it can actually works. Update after a restart and before the launch has sense (is what FF does). But you can't update something is in use.
mib2berlin
@Hadden89
Exactly, I don't have to reboot after an Linux major update, a restart simply boot into the new system, for example.
To my understanding Vivaldi download the new version and create a new folder.
If you start the next time it use the new version and the folder with the old one is deleted.
Anyway, click OK two times is not really to much user activity to get a new version, specially for Beta software user.
Cheers, mib