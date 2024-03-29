Hiking, and the dangers
greybeard Ambassador
Had to post this, hikers meet moose on trail:
https://www.village-life.ca/life/hikers-on-canadian-forest-trail-surprised-by-giant-moose-video-8522093?
And watch the backgound, hikers coming from both directions.
@greybeard Sheesh, that's a big moose! It seemed completely chill though.
I've met moose a couple times in the woods around Oslo but far enough away I could stand and watch for a while. The danger is when you run into them like that and surprise them.
The only experience I have with Canadian moose is Space Moose but I can't post any of that here for obvious reasons