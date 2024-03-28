Hello,

Am new to Vivaldi and before switching definitively from Arc, I want to know if it's possible to have workspaces with separate cookies (kind of container) or an option to isolate workspaces ?

I mean I have to connect to the same website but with many customers credentials (like a community mangers) and I can do it with Arc thanks to Arc Workspace with a simple shortcut, as workspaces are independent from one to another (in Arc, workspaces have their own cookies / extensions, etc.).

I know we can use "Profiles" or third extension like "SessionBox" but it's not practicaI and I need to find a native and fast solution to switch between workspace / web pages.

Let me know what you think.

Thanks.