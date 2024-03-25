I know this is a longshot, but i am hopefully looking for some help with facebook messenger app extensions...It seems that every messenger app i attempt, I just get a blank screen...at most I can get a long in screen (See screenshots below) I have tried disabling add blocking to see if that made a difference but it didn't, I just get a blank screen...doesn't matter the app.

I tried this ext in chrome as well and i get the same result. This behavior is indicative of malware or a browser hijacker because when i click on certain things that should load I get a gray screen with the dead bird laying on it's back or in regards to other messenger ext, the page will load once, but not a second time or thereafter.

I've tried enabling the ext incognito mode and using it there, but i get the same behavior.

After running some malware detection, I came up with nothing ...so I'm curious if anyone else is experiencing things like this with FB messenger?

on "Dark Facebook Messenger", I can get to the login screen...



After logging in, I get this...



small update after naving away from making this post and doing research, this just happened...



I was able to download and install Facebook messenger desktop as a workaround, but a browser extension is preferred