Address Bar Flickers and Turns White
-
unpaired1534
Am I the only one experiencing this issue?
The address bar flickers and turns white very frequently.
The cause is unknown but at least it's only since the latest update.
I think it might have happened while restoring the home and panel buttons.
This happens the same with snapshots and I don't have any flags enabled.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
No, you're not the only one with this problem. It shows up with the omnibox at the top as well, just like on your gif, suddenly just a white bar or a dark bar instead of the address bar, I guess it depends on the day or night mode on the site. This problem is old, but personally I've already put up with the small glitches - there would be no big ones.
Plus I have an old problem - often there is insensitivity of the tap zone, which is right under the omnibox (remember, I have it at the top). I think these problems are related as symptoms of some single bug: insensitivity occurs after white stripes.
(I use snaps and twist the flags all the time and as I please. Imho, it doesn't depend on the flags available to us.)
Yes, and it's a hard-to-reproduce glitch. I don't know how to reproduce it, but it appears regularly. 10 minutes of active browsing is usually enough for white stripes.
-
mib2berlin
Hi, the Vivaldi team has reports about white or black screens after a Google search.
VAB-8929
When searching in a new tab, results will not be displayed until the tab is reloaded.
The developer are not able to reproduce this issues.
@far4 @unpaired1534
One user report this happen with about 100 tabs open, not all loaded.
Do you have the same amount of tabs in use?
Are these tabs in stacks?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
No, I usually only use one row of tabs, although the grouping feature itself is enabled. I usually don't have more than 3-5 tabs open.
And you don't remember... it seems like someone was able to find an algorithm to confidently reproduce this glitch? Step by step. I don't remember in which thread, but it has to do with quickly swiping the web page down and some other things. Do you remember? I can't find it.
Yeah, and I not use google. So it has nothing to do with google search.
-
@far4
Hi and I cant remember, to many posts I read.
I will check the duplicate reports if one mention this swiping.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
I remember: only there omnibox hung when opening a new tab and you couldn't type. Omnibox did not invoke the keyboard. And the newly loaded tab displayed the address of the previous tab. Here (for me) the situation is different: the white bar disappears if I touch it. Reloading the page also helps. The problem is light.
-
@far4
The duplicated reports are all connected to search with Google or DDG.
It seems this is a different issue.
@unpaired1534
I test at moment with 60 tabs in two stacks, will open another 30 unstacked.
Cant reproduce at moment.
-
@mib2berlin
I take it that my problem and starttopiс's are the same problem. You absolutely don't need dozens of tabs to show a white bar like on the gif. I never open more than 10 tabs at all! In order to see such a picture, I have enough to open 3 and surf a bit: reddit, twitter, this forum. The bug appears by itself after about 10 minutes.
-
@far4
Hm, I use less than 10 tabs too but make no difference, I can swipe and scroll as I want, no flicker, no white tab.
I guess I missread the OP's post, not the white page bug.
I cant reproduce both.