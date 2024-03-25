No, you're not the only one with this problem. It shows up with the omnibox at the top as well, just like on your gif, suddenly just a white bar or a dark bar instead of the address bar, I guess it depends on the day or night mode on the site. This problem is old, but personally I've already put up with the small glitches - there would be no big ones.

Plus I have an old problem - often there is insensitivity of the tap zone, which is right under the omnibox (remember, I have it at the top). I think these problems are related as symptoms of some single bug: insensitivity occurs after white stripes.

(I use snaps and twist the flags all the time and as I please. Imho, it doesn't depend on the flags available to us.)

Yes, and it's a hard-to-reproduce glitch. I don't know how to reproduce it, but it appears regularly. 10 minutes of active browsing is usually enough for white stripes.