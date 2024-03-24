@qcats

Hi, many Chrome extensions does not work in Vivaldi because of it's second user interface layer.

Tab management is completely different to other Chromium browsers and most extension developer does not test with Vivaldi.

Some extensions can even harm Vivaldi, a small list I picked up over the last weeks:

*"Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" Delete user Data

"Canvas Fingerprint Defender" Inconsistent colours

"JustBlock Security" mess up other extensions

"NordVPN" break tab hibernate.

"Youtube Extensions" can break Vivaldi

"Editor for Docs, Sheets & Slides" open Google Drive tab in new window

"Tab Wrangler" which closes tabs automatically after some time

"The Great Suspender" cause issues with panels*

A quick of test PDF reader work for me but I am not familiar with this extension.

Create a test profile and install only the PDF reader extension, maybe another extension cause this.

Cheers, mib