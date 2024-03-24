Extensions that modify Vivaldi components are either broken or non-functional.
Just switched to Vivaldi, and I'm really liking it, however I've found a bunch of extensions that are either partially broken or just do not function at all. The main ones are NightTab and Adobe PDF Reader. With NightTab, I've gotten it working enough with Vivaldi, the main issue being it completely breaks any new private tab windows. It will just show a blank page, or an error. With Adobe PDF Reader, it just outright fails whenever I try it to use, even after granting it all permissions and even disabling the internal PDF viewer. I tried other PDF extensions, and they all fail similarly. Anyone know how to fix this?
mib2berlin
@qcats
Hi, many Chrome extensions does not work in Vivaldi because of it's second user interface layer.
Tab management is completely different to other Chromium browsers and most extension developer does not test with Vivaldi.
Some extensions can even harm Vivaldi, a small list I picked up over the last weeks:
*"Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" Delete user Data
"Canvas Fingerprint Defender" Inconsistent colours
"JustBlock Security" mess up other extensions
"NordVPN" break tab hibernate.
"Youtube Extensions" can break Vivaldi
"Editor for Docs, Sheets & Slides" open Google Drive tab in new window
"Tab Wrangler" which closes tabs automatically after some time
"The Great Suspender" cause issues with panels*
A quick of test PDF reader work for me but I am not familiar with this extension.
Create a test profile and install only the PDF reader extension, maybe another extension cause this.
Cheers, mib
barbudo2005
"Otto Tabs" Close tabs without ask
Please do not misreport about Otto Tabs and delete from the list (From a former user of this forum)
Any minimally concerned person checks the settings immediately after installing an extension.
mib2berlin
@barbudo2005
If a user use an extension with default settings, as many user do, it break Vivaldi.
I will add a comment.
User have to disable "Remove tabs with same host"?
barbudo2005
@mib2berlin
If a user use an extension with default settings, as many user do...
Your answer makes no sense at all. None of the extensions I have installed have been used with default settings and I don't think people use them without checking them before use.
Please remove it from the list, so that new users who are interested can auto tab stacks by host.
mib2berlin
@barbudo2005
I am sorry but if a user use 20 extensions and lost tabs how he/she know wich one does this.
I use uBlock for Years and never touch the settings.
An extension should not delete user data with the default settings.
I removed it now from my list.
Cheers, mib
After some fooling around with Vivaldi settings and uBlock, seems like the Adobe reader works. Thanks!
barbudo2005
I am sorry but if a user use 20 extensions and lost tabs how he/she know wich one does this.
Easy. If after installing Otto tabs you start having problems, then Otto tabs is the culprit.
I removed it now from my list.
Not yet. Please do it.
An extension should not "delete user data" data with the default settings.
If you replace "delete user data" by any other aspect of a browser, then Vivaldi would be committing many sins with its default settings for many users.
Also, you should be a little more lenient for a former user of this forum, who made the application basically for himself and with a very clear objective.
mib2berlin
@barbudo2005
Ah, I removed it from my list, corrected.
The list is only to show user what extensions can do in Vivaldi, not to blame the extension developer.
Anyway, the user could solve the issue with changing the settings of an extension and Vivaldi, problem solved.
Cheers, mib
@qcats said in Extensions that modify Vivaldi components are either broken or non-functional.:
it completely breaks any new private tab windows
Chromium extensions doesn't work on private windows by default. I'm not sure if chrome manage to overcome this automatically (which I think is wrong).
Btw, check to
vivaldi://extensions/> your extension > details > and enable
allow in incognito. Then re-test the extension in the private window.