This bug has been weird. Coz I cannot replicate this on Chrome Android. Or Vivaldi Windows.

There are certain threads on the XenForo forum focused on push notification specific discussions that just do not load on Vivaldi Android. Example pages:

https://xenforo.com/community/threads/push-notification-failure-operation-timed-out-errors.219510/

https://xenforo.com/community/threads/push-notification-error-59.216001/

Instead of loading the web content, they load the error page that PWA is supposed to show when the site is offline.

I do not have a second device to test it out. But I can replicate this in private tabs though sometimes these pages load on fresh private tab but stops after that.