Some web pages refuse to load on Vivaldi Android
-
This bug has been weird. Coz I cannot replicate this on Chrome Android. Or Vivaldi Windows.
There are certain threads on the XenForo forum focused on push notification specific discussions that just do not load on Vivaldi Android. Example pages:
https://xenforo.com/community/threads/push-notification-failure-operation-timed-out-errors.219510/
https://xenforo.com/community/threads/push-notification-error-59.216001/
Instead of loading the web content, they load the error page that PWA is supposed to show when the site is offline.
I do not have a second device to test it out. But I can replicate this in private tabs though sometimes these pages load on fresh private tab but stops after that.
-
mib2berlin
@sushubh
Hi, I created a PWA on Vivaldi 6..6.3291.38 of the XenForo and found the post:
PWA from Vivaldi are pure Chromium, no idea how Chrome handle this. The best were to test this with Chromium 122.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I'm not loading these links in pwa. Plain stable Vivaldi tab manually... And in incognito first time page does seem to load but fails after that
-
This post is deleted!
-
@mib2berlin Found the issue. It started after I enabled a custom block list. Specifically this:
https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-annoyance.txt
It blocks a lot of urls with push notification related keywords. These were the ones affecting me.
/push-notification-