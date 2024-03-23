Downloads not working on Google Scholar PDF Reader extension
robjhyndman
The new Google Scholar PDF reader extension (https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/google-scholar-pdf-reader/dahenjhkoodjbpjheillcadbppiidmhp) has some nice features, but on Vivaldi the Download button isn't working. I've tried changing the extension permissions to allow everything, but that hasn't helped. Any ideas?
mib2berlin
@robjhyndman
Hi, Vivaldi has a bug if a download button use Jave script to open a download dialogue.
VB-104397
Vivaldi 6.6 Update: no download dialog with JavaScript
This is fixed in the latest snapshot(Beta) Vivaldi 6.7.
I hope we get this into a minor update of Vivaldi 6.6.
Cheers, mib